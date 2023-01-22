Bills Damar Hamlin Attends Divisional Round Game Against The Bengals

By Bill Galluccio

January 22, 2023

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots
Photo: Sports Illustrated

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin visited his teammates in the locker room before their Divisional Round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday (January 22).

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on January 2 during a game against the Bengals. Paramedics furiously performed CPR on the field, and he was rushed to the hospital, where he spent a week in the ICU.

While Hamlin has been at the Bills' facility several times since he was released from the hospital, he has not participated in any meetings or team activities.

"It's what he needs and how we can help him and how our training staff can help serve him, and we can serve him, and as anyone would do, we're just trying to be there for him and walk at his pace, so to speak, play on words," Bills coach Sean McDermott said. "But we're just there for him and want the best for him right now. So it's been good having him around when he's been around there."

The Bills shared a video of Hamlin being driven through the tunnel at Highmark Stadium along with his mother, Nina, and brother, Damir.

After visiting with his teammates, Hamlin left to watch the game from a suite.

"Welcome home, @HamlinIsland#CINvsBUF | #BillsMafia"

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.