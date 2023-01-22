Bills Damar Hamlin Attends Divisional Round Game Against The Bengals

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin visited his teammates in the locker room before their Divisional Round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday (January 22).

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on January 2 during a game against the Bengals. Paramedics furiously performed CPR on the field, and he was rushed to the hospital, where he spent a week in the ICU.

While Hamlin has been at the Bills' facility several times since he was released from the hospital, he has not participated in any meetings or team activities.

"It's what he needs and how we can help him and how our training staff can help serve him, and we can serve him, and as anyone would do, we're just trying to be there for him and walk at his pace, so to speak, play on words," Bills coach Sean McDermott said. "But we're just there for him and want the best for him right now. So it's been good having him around when he's been around there."

The Bills shared a video of Hamlin being driven through the tunnel at Highmark Stadium along with his mother, Nina, and brother, Damir.

After visiting with his teammates, Hamlin left to watch the game from a suite.

"Welcome home, @HamlinIsland. #CINvsBUF | #BillsMafia"