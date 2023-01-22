Pete Wentz And Patrick Stump Compare Fall Out Boy To Metallica

Fall Out Boy have been a band for more than 20 years and are gearing up to release their eighth studio album. During a recent interview, bassist Pete Wentz and frontman Patrick Stump spoke about how this time in their career is oddly similar to Metallica's when they were recording their 2003 album St. Anger, which they didn't realize until they watched the band's documentary Some Kind of Monster.

“Before we started working on the [new] record, I was watching Some Kind of Monster. Somehow in my head, I always thought that they were a band for 30 or 40 years,” Wentz explained. “I don’t really know why but I was like, ‘Oh, we’ve been a band the same length that they were a band when they shot this, which is just a really weird mirror to look into.”

Stump added: “Because what you were saying, the thing about, ‘Do they get along?’ There’s so many things that have to line up for a band to make a record at this point, let alone a good one.”

Fall Out Boy's new album So Much (For) Stardust is slated for a March 24 release. After announcing its details, guitarist Joe Trohman revealed he was taking a break from the band to focus on his mental health.