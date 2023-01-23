Beck Recruits Fellow Indie Rock Legends For Co-Headlining Tour

Beck is heading on the road with Phoenix this August for a co-headlining tour. Billed as the "Summer Odyssey Tour," the 20-date jaunt kicks off August 1 in Seattle and wraps up in Columbia, Maryland on September 10. Fellow indie darlings Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, Sir Chloe and Weyes Blood are slated to open on select dates.

Check out a full list of tour dates below.

Beck & Phoenix "Summer Odyssey Tour" Dates

08/01 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^#

08/03 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^#

08/05 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion ^#

08/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum ^#

08/08 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena +#

08/09 – Orange County, CA @ OC Fair*

08/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center +#

08/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena +#

08/15 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre +#

08/18 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ~#

08/20 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ~#

08/21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ~#

08/22 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ~#

08/31 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion #

09/02 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ~#

09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ~#

09/05 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ~#

09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann ~#

09/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ~

09/10 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ~#

^ = w/ Jenny Lewis

# = w/ Sir Chloe

+ = w/ Japanese Breakfast

~ = w/ Weyes Blood