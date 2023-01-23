Beck Recruits Fellow Indie Rock Legends For Co-Headlining Tour

By Katrina Nattress

January 23, 2023

Beck is heading on the road with Phoenix this August for a co-headlining tour. Billed as the "Summer Odyssey Tour," the 20-date jaunt kicks off August 1 in Seattle and wraps up in Columbia, Maryland on September 10. Fellow indie darlings Japanese BreakfastJenny Lewis, Sir Chloe and Weyes Blood are slated to open on select dates.

Check out a full list of tour dates below.

Beck & Phoenix "Summer Odyssey Tour" Dates

08/01 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^#

08/03 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^#

08/05 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion ^#

08/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum ^#

08/08 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena +#

08/09 – Orange County, CA @ OC Fair*

08/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center +#

08/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena +#

08/15 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre +#

08/18 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ~#

08/20 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ~#

08/21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ~#

08/22 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ~#

08/31 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion #

09/02 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ~#

09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ~#

09/05 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ~#

09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann ~#

09/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ~

09/10 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ~#

^ = w/ Jenny Lewis

# = w/ Sir Chloe

+ = w/ Japanese Breakfast

~ = w/ Weyes Blood

