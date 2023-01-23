Boldy James Releases Surprise Project After Surviving Serious Car Crash

"Top of the year @richgains let’s go thanks to everyone apart of this album we ain’t letting up," James wrote on Instagram.



The project arrived nearly two weeks after James was involved a serious car accident. According to a press release, James was involved in a collision with another car while he was in Detroit back on January 9. The accident left him in critical condition with a broken vertebrae in his neck and other orthopedic injuries. Once he received surgery on his neck, he was taken out of the intensive care unit. In a statement, James and his family expressed "their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses that are taking care of him, and also to the communities’ emergency medical personnel and first responders." Numerous artists took to social media to send their best wishes to James, including Detroit's own Eminem.



"Sending out best wishes for a quick recovery for The D’s own @boldyjames !!!" Eminem tweeted.



Listen to Boldy James and RichGains' new project Indiana Jones below



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE