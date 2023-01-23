Jury Reaches Decision On Capitol Rioter Who Put His Feet On Pelosi's Desk

Richard Barnett, who became famous for putting his feet on the desk of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, was found guilty on all eight federal counts by a jury in Washington, D.C.

Barnett, 62, will remain under home detention with a GPS ankle monitor until he is sentenced in May. He faces up to 20 years behind bars on the most serious count of obstructing an official proceeding.

While Barnett was combative with prosecutors while testifying during his trial, he did admit he made a mistake by entering the Capitol Building. He claimed he got swept up in the crowd and was just looking for a bathroom when he found himself inside Pelosi's office.

At the time, he sat in her chair and kicked his feet up on her desk. He also took a letter from her desk and left a quarter to cover the cost of the envelope. Before he left, Barnett left a profane note for the Speaker.

"I shouldn't have put my feet on the desk," he acknowledged. "At the time, I thought it was funny."

"I'm going to suffer the consequences," Barnett added, "but I hope they see I didn't break the law and acted like a f****** idiot."

Barnett's lawyer Joseph McBride told reporters that his client did not receive a fair trial.

"We're not saying there is something inherently wrong with D.C. or with the jurors," McBride said. "We're saying that we believe politics is the big elephant in the room that nobody wants to speak about here, and political considerations about this trial have damaged the jury pool to the extent that we can't get a fair trial."