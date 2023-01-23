Niall Horan Teases Fans With New Music On Tik Tok

Niall Horan has become the most recent artist to take to Tik Tok to preview new music. In a video posted earlier today the former One Direction singer teased a new song, performing part of the tune on an acoustic guitar accompanied by the lyrics. In the description of the video he also makes it extremely clear what he's doing by attaching a #newmusic.

Despite the fact that he is performing a new song, most of the fans in the comments chose to focus on his outfit, repeatedly gawking at the return of "frat Niall" signified by his backward hat and tennis shoes. The video also teases a potential title for the song "Heaven" and there's actually quite a lot you can glean from it despite the video being just 20 seconds long.