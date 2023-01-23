Run-DMC Will Perform For The Last Time In Upcoming Documentary

“Run-D.M.C. is over," McDaniels said. "The only way Run-D.M.C. gets back together is if The Beatles get back together. Can that happen?”



“The final show that we are ever going to do is going to be at Madison Square Garden in April,” McDaniels said after a brief pause. “It’s going to be the last episode of the documentary we’re doing. Run-D.M.C.’s last show ever. ‘Cause it’s time for Run to go be Paul McCartney and me to be John Lennon. We done did what we could do.”



In the years since Mizell's death, both McDaniels and Simmons did their best to keep the group's influential brand alive. They released their final album Crown Royal in 2001 just months before Mizell was killed. Over the years, they successfully kept their die-hard fans coming back for more by releasing compilation albums and exclusive merch. Run-DMC isn't officially closing up shop yet. However, they will release their final project together in the form of a documentary, which will feature their last concert at Madison Square Garden in April.



“The show is going to be like The Last Waltz by The Band,” McDaniels explained. “We’re doing that movie idea. You’ll see Ice-T come and do a song with us. You’ll see Wu-Tang come do a song with us. Anybody can buy a ticket to the show. We’re gonna do it with Netflix or to the highest bidder. It’s going to be a live production. Run-D.M.C.’s doing The Last Waltz at Madison Square Garden. Who wants to pay $100 million to own it?”



The concert will go down a few months before Hip-Hop celebrates its 50th anniversary. However, there's no confirmed release date for the documentary.