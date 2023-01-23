TV Weatherman Beaten By Teens After Trying To Stop Attack On Older Man

Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz was brutally assaulted by a group of teenagers on a subway car in New York City. Klotz was returning home after the Eagles-Giants playoff game on Saturday (January 21) night when he saw the teens harassing an older gentleman on the train.

At one point, the teens used a joint to set the man's hair on fire.

"I was like, whoa, you can't do that," Klotz said during an interview on Fox & Friends. "That's not cool, and that's all it took, and then I was the focus of all their attention."

The group then started harassing Klotz, who fled to another subway car after getting punched. When the train arrived at the next stop, Klotz tried to get off but was rushed by the group of teens.

"I get off that train after taking a punch," Klotz said. "The whole group, the doors open again at another stop, the whole group just comes, and bum rushes me, and suddenly I'm like, on the ground. I'm getting kicked in the side. I'm getting wailed on."

Klotz was taken to the hospital with a pair of black eyes and bruised ribs.

Police nabbed three of the suspects but released them into the custody of their parents without filing charges. Two of the suspects were 15, while the third was 17. No information has been released about the fourth suspect.

"Juvenile reports were prepared, and their parents were called to pick them up," a New York City Police Department spokesperson told the New York Post.

The spokesperson said that the department had to release them because of their age and because the assault was considered a misdemeanor.

Klotz blasted local officials for failing to keep the subway system safe.

"I want there to be something done," he said. "Why is the weather guy on the train trying to stop crime in the middle of the night? Like, where is Eric Adams? Where's the city? Why am I doing this? Why is it up to me?"