2019 Walmart Shooting Suspect To Plead Guilty To Federal Charges

The man accused of killing 23 people and injuring 22 others in a racist attack at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, in 2019 has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges.

Patrick Crusius was indicted on 90 charges by federal prosecutors, including 22 counts of committing a hate crime resulting in death, 22 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder, 23 counts of a hate crime involving an attempt to kill, and 23 counts of use of a firearm during a crime.

Authorities said that Crusius was targeting Mexican shoppers and specifically picked the El Paso Walmart because it was frequented by Hispanic people. He also posted a four-page anti-immigration manifest online before his attack.

Crusius decided to plead guilty after federal prosecutors said they would not pursue the death penalty against him. However, he is still facing state murder charges and could face the death penalty if convicted.

Crusius is scheduled to appear in court on February 8 for a motion for a re-arraignment hearing.