77-Year-Old Man Dies After His Own Car Runs Him Over In His Driveway

A 77-year-old man from Las Vegas was killed by his own car. Police said that the unidentified man parked his gold 1970 Chevy Monte Carlo in his driveway on Sunday (January 22) afternoon.

The man then got out of the car but left it running. While he was standing behind the vehicle, it began to roll backward and knocked him over. The car continued to roll away, dragging him down the sloped driveway.

Paramedics attempted to save the man's life but were unsuccessful, and he was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators have not determined what caused the car to roll backward or why the man left his car running when he stepped out. A crash report released by the Las Vegas Police Department noted that the victim did not appear to be impaired at the time of the accident.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will release his identity once his next of kin has been notified.