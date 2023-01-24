Chloe Bailey's New Album Cover Sets The Tone For A Powerful Album Release

Chloe Bailey's long-awaited debut solo album is right around the corner after she confirmed in an Instagram post earlier today that the record would be arriving in March. In the video, she announced that the album will be called In Pieces, and while it doesn't yet have a specific release date the video claims it's coming right around the corner in March of this year.

In a move that surprised some of her fans Chloe also confirmed that none of the previous singles she's been releasing as a solo artist over the past two years will be on the album. She found success in particular with her 2021 viral smash single 'Have Mercy', her debut single as a solo artist. Most recently she released 'For The Night' featuring Latto in October of last year, though neither of these songs nor any of the other singles she's released will apparently be on her upcoming album.