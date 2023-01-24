Dave Matthews Band Heading Back Out On The Road This Summer For New Album

"What Would You Say" if Dave Matthews Band was heading back out on the road?

The "Ants Marching" crew is scheduled to go on tour — again — this summer in support of the release of their 10th studio album, the band announced on social media Tuesday (January 24). Walk Around the Moon is set to drop on May 19, but the first single, "Madman's Eyes," was released today (January 24)!

"Walk Around the Moon took shape during the pandemic and is as much a reflection on the current times as it is an urge to find common ground," Dave Matthews Band wrote on Instagram.

In addition to new DMB music, the band also announced a new U.S. tour which kicks off in The Woodlands, Texas, on the same day Walk Around the Moon is set to release.

Online ticket presale for DMB Warehouse members has already started. Citi cardmember presale starts Tuesday, February 14 at 10 a.m. local time and runs through Thursday, February 16 at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on February 17 at 10 a.m. local time.