Hunter Dies After Dog Steps On Rifle, Causing It To Discharge

A Kansas man was killed in a hunting accident over the weekend. The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said that the 30-year-old man was out hunting with a friend and his dog on Saturday (January 21) morning in a rural area of Wellington, which is about 46 miles south of Wichita.

Officials said that the man was sitting in the front seat of a pickup truck when the dog in the backseat stepped on a rifle, causing it to discharge.

The man was shot in the back, and his friend called 911. Paramedics responded within minutes but could not save the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Wellington Fire and EMS Chief Tim Hay told NBC News.

Hay said that the other person was unharmed. It is unclear what happened to the dog.

Authorities did not provide any additional details about the shooting.