James Taylor Announces 5-Night Residency In Vegas This Summer

You can see legendary guitarist and singer-songwriter James Taylor in Las Vegas this summer. The rock icon is one of the best-selling artists of all time and he's taking his catalog to The Cosmopolitan in Vegas for a five-night run in June. Taylor and his All-Star Band will play at The Chelsea on June 3rd, 4th, 7th, 9th, and 10th, and tickets for the dates will go on sale this Saturday the 28th, with a special fan presale starting on Wednesday the 25th at 1 pm ET.

Taylor announced the run of shows in an Instagram post which got fans in the comments immediately speculating about a potential summer tour. The residency comes among a handful of other shows Taylor is slated to play this year including an appearance at Love Rocks NYC in March and at a summer concert series in Milwaukee later this year alongside Sheryl Crow.