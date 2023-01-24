James Taylor Announces 5-Night Residency In Vegas This Summer

By Lavender Alexandria

January 25, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

You can see legendary guitarist and singer-songwriter James Taylor in Las Vegas this summer. The rock icon is one of the best-selling artists of all time and he's taking his catalog to The Cosmopolitan in Vegas for a five-night run in June. Taylor and his All-Star Band will play at The Chelsea on June 3rd, 4th, 7th, 9th, and 10th, and tickets for the dates will go on sale this Saturday the 28th, with a special fan presale starting on Wednesday the 25th at 1 pm ET.

Taylor announced the run of shows in an Instagram post which got fans in the comments immediately speculating about a potential summer tour. The residency comes among a handful of other shows Taylor is slated to play this year including an appearance at Love Rocks NYC in March and at a summer concert series in Milwaukee later this year alongside Sheryl Crow.

Taylor's decorated career now spans 7 decades with his most recent album American Standard being released in 2020. The album saw Taylor making his own interpretations of various traditional Americana songs and went on to win a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. marking Taylor's sixth Grammy win. Taylor also released a self-narrative audio book in 2020 called Break Shot: My First 21 Years.

James Taylor
