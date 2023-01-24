Patriots Hiring Former NFL Head Coach With Past Ties To Franchise: Report

The New England Patriots have reportedly hired Bill O'Brien as their new offensive coordinator, a position he previously held with the franchise, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Low.

O'Brien, who spent the past two seasons as the Alabama Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator following his tenure as head coach of the Houston Texans, had previously worked under head coach Bill Belichick on the Patriots' staff from 2007-11 serving various roles.

"Alabama OC/QB coach Bill O’Brien has returned to New England and is being named the Patriots offensive coordinator, sources tell @ClowESPN and me," Schefter tweeted. "O’Brien was a Patriots’ assistant coach from 2007-2011, and now returns to coach Mac Jones, whom he briefly worked with at Alabama."