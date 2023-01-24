This Colorado Building Was Named The Ugliest In The State

By Zuri Anderson

January 24, 2023

Downtown Denver Art Museum with moon at Night Colorado
Photo: Getty Images

The United States is full of jaw-dropping examples of stunning architecture, from Seattle's Space Needle to the Empire State Building in New York. Not every unique-looking building can be a winner, though. While beauty is within the eye of the beholder, there can be a general consensus on what's considered unappealing.

For those curious about America's architectural eyesores, Travel A Lot found the most unsightly building in every state. The list includes administrative offices, popular museums, tourist attractions, and much more.

According to the website, Colorado's ugliest building is the Denver Art Museum. Here's why it was chosen:

"This design doesn’t scream 'art museum' as much as it screams 'supervillain’s lair.' The odd angles and sharp points are probably the furthest away from beautiful art that you can get. Why is it that art museums are frequently designed to look like the most unappealing, unartistic buildings possible? Do with this quote from the designer what you will: 'The project is not designed as a standalone building but as part of a composition of public spaces, monuments and gateways in this developing part of the city, contributing to the synergy amongst neighbors large and intimate.'"

The museum's design was so appalling to writers, it even broke into the list's Top 10. That means it's among the most questionable-looking buildings in the country.

Check out the full list on Travel A Lot's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.