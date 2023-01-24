This Is Arizona's Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Do you prefer sweet or salty breakfast foods? For many breakfast enthusiasts, there's nothing better than typical morning foods, like eggs, bacon, biscuits, pancakes, and hash browns. Bonus points if it's breakfast for dinner!

So where's the best place in the state to get breakfast?

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular breakfast spots in each state. The website states, "While the most important meal of the day got off to a late start, Stacker has compiled a list of the most popular breakfast spots in every state using data from Foursquare."

According to the list, the most popular breakfast spot in Arizona is Matt's Big Breakfast in Phoenix. The website explains what makes this place so special:

"Matt’s Big Breakfast in Phoenix, Arizona, offers a "build your own omelet" option. The restaurant also has homemade lemonade, so try the honey or blueberry variety. The restaurant is family-friendly but often has a long wait."

