This Is Texas' Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Do you prefer sweet or salty breakfast foods? For many breakfast enthusiasts, there's nothing better than typical morning foods, like eggs, bacon, biscuits, pancakes, and hash browns. Bonus points if it's breakfast for dinner!

So where's the best place in the state to get breakfast?

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular breakfast spots in each state. The website states, "While the most important meal of the day got off to a late start, Stacker has compiled a list of the most popular breakfast spots in every state using data from Foursquare."

According to the list, the most popular breakfast spot in Texas is Magnolia Pancake Haus in San Antonio. The website explains what makes this place so special:

"If you’re in San Antonio, make sure the Magnolia Pancake Haus is on your to-do list. Customers recommend the bacon pancakes, banana nut waffles, smoked turkey hash, and bananas foster pancakes. If you follow a gluten-free diet, the restaurant offers buckwheat pancakes as well as plenty of vegan and vegetarian options."

Check out the full list of each state's most popular breakfast spots on Stacker's website.