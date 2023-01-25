4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Los Angeles

Los Angeles residents were awakened by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake early Wednesday (January 25) morning. The earthquake struck just after 2 a.m. PT and was centered about 3.7 miles south of Malibu Beach at a depth of nine miles.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said that there was no threat of a tsunami due to the earthquake.

The earthquake was followed by three aftershocks about 20 minutes later. They had magnitudes of 3.5, 2.8, and 2.6.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it was going into "complete earthquake mode" and conducted "a strategic 470 square-mile survey of the City of Los Angeles."

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage due to the earthquake or the aftershocks.