Arrests Made In Connection With Rape Of Student Who Was Fatally Hit By Car

Four people have been arrested in connection with the rape of 19-year-old Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks. Police said that 18-year-old Kaivon Deondre Washington is being charged with third-degree rape, while Casen John Carver, 18, and Everett Lee, 28, were charged with principal to third-degree rape. A fourth person, whose name was not released because they are 17, was also charged with third-degree rape.

Carver and Lee were released after posting bonds of $50,000 and $75,000, respectively, while Washington remains in jail on a $150,000 bond.

Authorities said that Brooks was drinking at Reggie's Bar in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on January 15 when she asked the suspects for a ride home.

While in the backseat of Carver's car, Washington and the unidentified suspect allegedly raped Brooks. Around 3 a.m., the men dropped Brooks off near an East Baton Rouge subdivision. After they left, she wandered into the middle of the street and was fatally struck by a rideshare driver.

An autopsy report revealed she had THC in her system and a blood alcohol level of 0.319, more than three times the legal limit.

Prosecutors said that while the suspects claimed that Brooks consented to have sex, she was too drunk to do so.

After investigators found evidence that underage people were being served alcohol at Reggie's Bar, the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control ordered the bar to be shut down.

"The Louisiana ATC is working with Baton Rouge ABC and local law enforcement to investigate and share evidence regarding recent incidents at this establishment," Louisiana ATC Commissioner Ernest Legier Jr. told Fox News in an emailed statement. "Due to the seriousness of the allegations and the potential threat to public safety, an emergency suspension will be issued today."