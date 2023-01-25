Missing Hiker Found Safe On Mount Baldy, But No Sign Of Actor Julian Sands

A 75-year-old hiker who was reported missing over the weekend while hiking Mount Baldy in California was located safely on Tuesday (January 24). The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said that Jin Chung was found by rescue workers after a massive ground and air search.

Chung "suffered some weather-related injuries and a leg injury but was able to walk out with the assistance of the crew members."

Officials said that Chung was taken to the hospital but did not provide any information about his condition.

Meanwhile, rescuers have been unable to find any signs of British actor Julian Sands, who was reported missing nearly two weeks ago.

"The Sheriff's Department is closing in on the second full week of the search for missing hiker Julian Sands. Numerous ground and air search efforts have taken place," the sheriff's department said in a press release. "As of this time, Mr. Sands has not been found, and no evidence of his current location has been discovered. The search will continue, weather and ground conditions permitting."

While the search for Sands continues, his brother Nick told the BBC he has accepted the fact that Julian is "gone."

"I have come to terms with the fact he's gone, and for me, that's how I've dealt with it," Nick said.

Sands' family released a statement thanking the sheriff's department and all of those engaged in the massive search.

"Our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Juliannot least the heroic search teams listed below who are braving difficult conditions on the ground and in the air to bring Julian home," the statement said. "We are deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support."