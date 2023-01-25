North Carolina Man Gets 'Lucky Break' With $100,000 Lottery Prize

A man North Carolina got a "lucky break" when he won a huge lottery prize after unknowingly taking part in a limited-time promotion.

Craig Cox, of Mount Airy, recently stopped by the Cupboard #2 on Old U.S. 601 to pick up his normal five lottery tickets, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. What he didn't realize, however, was that through January 29, players who spend $5 or more on a single Carolina Cash 5 ticket at a retail location are entered into the Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion. Because of this, he ended up winning $100,000 during the promotion's second drawing.

"Most of the time when I play Cash 5 I buy five tickets," he said. "I guess this was a lucky break for me."

Cox claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Monday (January 23), taking home a total of $71,250 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what he plans to do with his new winnings, he told lottery officials he wants to do some renovations around his home.

"This is definitely going to help me," he said.

According to lottery officials, each drawing in the Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion offers one prize of $100,000 and 40 prizes of $500.