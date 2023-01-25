Petition To Induct Aaliyah Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Gains Traction

“Aaliyah broke barriers, ground & records within her music and still continues to influence many acts within the R&B, pop & hip hop landscape,” Tsibu wrote. “Everyone from Beyoncé, Rihanna & Drake to Normani, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande & The Weeknd among many other popular artists whom all have credited Aaliyah as a source of inspiration to their music and careers.”



The fallen singer's music has been the topic of discussion for years from her classics to her rumored unreleased music. After Aaliyah's music finally made its way to streaming services in 2021, Blackground Records 2.0 and EMPIRE released Aaliyah's first new song in years called "Poison" featuring The Weeknd. The song will reportedly on the singer's anticipated posthumous album dubbed Unstoppable. Her album was supposed to drop last January, but hasn't seen the light of day just yet.



"As a legion of loyal and dedicated fans, many of Aaliyah’s posthumous tributes and accolades over the years have come to fruition due to our hard work, diligence and patience," Tsibu continued. "Aaliyah being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame would not only be fitting for a musical legend but well-deserved for someone who is still influencing a new generation of artists and musicians with her innovative body of work that stands the test of time to this very day."



You can sign the petition now.