Selena Gomez Teases Upcoming Album With Cryptic New Instagram Post

By Lavender Alexandria

January 26, 2023

Selena Gomez may be hinting at new music coming soon in a cryptic new Instagram post. The pictures themselves don't necessarily make any direct reference to forthcoming music, it's just two off-kilter action shots of what appears to be Selena and her friends. It's the caption attached to the picture that fans zeroed in on, a simple "3" which seems to reference Selena's third studio album.

Despite her last album Rare coming all the way back in 2020, Selena had a busy 2022. She appeared in a pair of big songs, Coldplay's 'Let Somebody Go' and Rema's 'Calm Down,' on top of releasing her own song 'My Mind & Me.' Most of her 2022 buzz came as a result of her role in Hulu's critical darling show Only Murders In The Building whose second season aired last summer and has become a magnet for awards ever since.

Selena has also found herself in headlines recently for dating rumors swirling around her and The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart. Despite being seen publicly holding hands Selena has repeatedly denied the rumors and took to Instagram just a few days ago to tell followers "i am single. She's yet to release any new music in 2023 but if speculative fans are right regarding her caption, that may not last.

