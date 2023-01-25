Selena Gomez Teases Upcoming Album With Cryptic New Instagram Post

Selena Gomez may be hinting at new music coming soon in a cryptic new Instagram post. The pictures themselves don't necessarily make any direct reference to forthcoming music, it's just two off-kilter action shots of what appears to be Selena and her friends. It's the caption attached to the picture that fans zeroed in on, a simple "3" which seems to reference Selena's third studio album.

Despite her last album Rare coming all the way back in 2020, Selena had a busy 2022. She appeared in a pair of big songs, Coldplay's 'Let Somebody Go' and Rema's 'Calm Down,' on top of releasing her own song 'My Mind & Me.' Most of her 2022 buzz came as a result of her role in Hulu's critical darling show Only Murders In The Building whose second season aired last summer and has become a magnet for awards ever since.