'Sesame Street' Co-Creator Lloyd Morrisett Dead At 93

Sesame Street co-founder Lloyd N. Morrisett, PhD, has died at the age of 93, Sesame Workshop announced in a series of tweets shared on its Twitter account Monday (January 23).

"Sesame Workshop mourns the passing of our esteemed and beloved co-founder Lloyd N. Morrisett, PhD, who died at the age of 93," the account tweeted. "A Lifetime Honorary Trustee, Lloyd leaves an outsized and indelible legacy among generations of children the world over, with Sesame Street only the most visible tribute to a lifetime of good work and lasting impact."

"A wise, thoughtful, and above all kind leader of the Workshop for decades, Lloyd was fascinated by the power of technology and constantly thinking about new ways it could be used to educate."