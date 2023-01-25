'Sesame Street' Co-Creator Lloyd Morrisett Dead At 93
By Jason Hall
January 25, 2023
Sesame Street co-founder Lloyd N. Morrisett, PhD, has died at the age of 93, Sesame Workshop announced in a series of tweets shared on its Twitter account Monday (January 23).
"Sesame Workshop mourns the passing of our esteemed and beloved co-founder Lloyd N. Morrisett, PhD, who died at the age of 93," the account tweeted. "A Lifetime Honorary Trustee, Lloyd leaves an outsized and indelible legacy among generations of children the world over, with Sesame Street only the most visible tribute to a lifetime of good work and lasting impact."
"A wise, thoughtful, and above all kind leader of the Workshop for decades, Lloyd was fascinated by the power of technology and constantly thinking about new ways it could be used to educate."
Sesame Street was created by Morrisett, a psychologist who served as vice president of the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching at the time, and television producer Joan Ganz Cooney, both of whom co-founded Sesame Workshop, originally called Children's Television Workshop, which is the nonprofit organization behind the long running PBS television show. The duo added the late Jim Henson and his Muppets characters prior to Sesame Street's pilot episode on November 10, 1969.
Morrisett served as Sesame Workshop's chairman of the board of trustees for more than 30 years before becoming a Lifetime Honorary Trustee, according to the nonprofit's website.