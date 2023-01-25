Texas Pre-K Student Dies After Choking On Food At Lunch

By Dani Medina

January 25, 2023

A pre-K student in Texas has died after choking on her lunch at school.

The incident occurred at Highland Hills Elementary School in San Antonio on January 20, San Angelo Live reports. The girl was rushed to Methodist Charlton Medical Center, but didn't make it.

Cedar Hill ISD issued the following statement following the incident:

Cedar Hill ISD has experienced an unimaginable tragedy today with the passing of one of our elementary scholars. The CHISD community is grieving with the family, classmates, and friends of the child. Grief counselors were on hand today and will be there Monday to support the campus. This is a difficult time for everyone, but I know our Longhorn family will lean on each other as we remember our fellow student and her family.
