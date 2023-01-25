The Darkness Wrote 'The Stupidest Song Ever' & It Was Their Biggest Hit

By Katrina Nattress

January 25, 2023

Festival Supreme 2015
Photo: Getty Images North America

The Darkness' 2003 single "I Believe In A Thing Called Love" is without a doubt a silly song, and it's also the band's biggest hit. Only one of those things was intentional.

During an interview with The Guardian, brothers Dan and Justin Hawkins admitted that their intention was to "write the stupidest song ever."

“I can’t remember who said it, but we were having a conversation along the lines of, ‘Why don’t we just write the stupidest song ever?’” Dan divulged. “I expected us all to feel embarrassed playing it. But everyone was singing along to the chorus the second time it came around. We looked at each other and thought, 'This is it. It’s staying.'”

Justin remembered their manager saying “that’s a hit, that is,” after hearing it at a rehearsal. “We didn’t labor over it,” he recalled. “We didn’t toil and look for the ultimate riff. I was just following my fingers, really. … Things that are cartoonish and ridiculous – that’s my raison d’etre. The ridiculous things that the Darkness do are tempered by Dan’s actual good taste. For me to be turned on, it’s got to have something in it that makes him go, ‘You can’t do that.’”

He added that he “was almost on a pathological quest to put ‘love’ in every single song. Bands were afraid to actually talk about love. But the huge songs, the ones that really get you in the heart, they’re actually talking about it and they’re using the word 'love.' I’m always in love, that’s the reality. It’s one of the first and most abiding addictions of my life.”

The Darkness
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.