West Virginia Man Accused Of Kidnapping Woman, Burning Her With A Torch

By Bill Galluccio

January 25, 2023

Sammy Joe Martz, 47
Photo: West Virginia Regional Jail

A West Virginia man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and torturing a woman. The Philippi Police Department said that the woman, who has not been identified, managed to escape after several hours by climbing out of a window.

She called 911, and officers found her hiding underneath the porch of a nearby home. The woman then directed them to the house of Sammy Joe Martz, 47, who was taken into custody and charged with kidnapping.

Police said that Martz allegedly hit the woman in the face, causing her eye to swell shut. He also burned her with a butane torch and threatened to kill her.

She was taken to the hospital, where she received treatment for her injuries.

When officers searched Martz's home, they found drugs and money on the floor, including a "substantial" amount of methamphetamine.

Officials said that he could face additional charges as the investigation continues.

Martz is being held without bail at Tygart Valley Regional Jail. He was previously arrested in 2018 for attempting to start a fire in a vacant car wash.

