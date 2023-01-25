Woman, 29, Arrested After Enrolling In High School As A Student

A 29-year-old woman from New Jersey was arrested after she enrolled in high school, posing as a 15-year-old student. The New Brunswick Police Department identified the woman as Hyejeong Shin and said she has been charged with one count of providing a false government document with the intent to verify one's identity or age.

New Brunswick Today reporter Charlie Kratovil shared a video of a Board of Education meeting where New Brunswick Public School District Superintendent Aubrey Johnson told parents and board members that Shin managed to fool officials at New Brunswick High School for several days before she was caught.

He said that Shin spent much of her time in school meeting with guidance counselors. Once staff members at the school realized that Shin was an adult, they contacted the police.

Johnson said that Shin has been barred from the school and that students were told to avoid any contact with Shin in person or online.

"This is an unfortunate event. Communication has been provided to the parents of individuals that the young lady may have come into contact with, and communication has been provided to all high school parents today," Johnson said.

After the meeting, Kratovil spoke to several students who went to class with Shin.

"I was in class with this woman, and talked to her, walked her from point A to point B, and never expected this to happen," said the student, Tatianna. "Not knowing she was a 29-year-old woman makes me question how safe I am in this building."

Tatianna said that she gave Shin her personal information, which she now regrets.