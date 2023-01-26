1 Kentucky City Among The Dirtiest Places In America

There are many perks to city life. But because those larger cities bring along greater populations, drawbacks such as pollution, litter, pests, and lower air quality are usually pretty prominent.

LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America. The website states. "We compared over 150 of the biggest U.S. cities across four categories, including pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction."

According to the list, one Kentucky cities landed among America's top 100 dirtiest cities. Louisville came in at number 58 on the list. The city was 70th overall for pollution, 105th overall for living conditions, and 9th overall for infrastructure.

The dirtiest city in America is Houston. The city has the third worst greenhouse gas emissions from large industrial facilities and the biggest cockroach problem, according to the Census Bureau.

Check out the top 25 dirtiest cities in America:

Houston, TX Newark, NJ San Bernardino, CA Detroit, MI Jersey City, NJ Bakersfield, CA San Antonio, TX Fresno, CA Oklahoma City, OK Yonkers, NY Shreveport, LA New York, NY Birmingham, AL Ontario, CA Los Angeles, CA Modesto, CA Palmdale, CA Hollywood, FL Las Vegas, NV Fort Lauderdale, FL Jackson, MS Tulsa, OK Phoenix, AZ Orlando, FL Memphis, TN

Check out the full list of America's dirtiest cities on LawnStarter's website.