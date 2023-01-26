6 Texas Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America

There are many perks to city life. But because those larger cities bring along greater populations, drawbacks such as pollution, litter, pests, and lower air quality are usually pretty prominent.

LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America. The website states. "We compared over 150 of the biggest U.S. cities across four categories, including pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction."

According to the list, six Texas cities are among America's top 50 dirtiest cities. Houston came in at number one. The city was third overall for pollution, fourth overall for living conditions, and 12th overall for infrastructure. The city also has the third worst greenhouse gas emissions from large industrial facilities and the biggest cockroach problem, according to the Census Bureau.

Here are all the Texas cities that landed in the top 50:

Houston- 1

San Antonio- 7

El Paso- 29

Dallas- 32

Amarillo- 35

Fort Worth-40

Check out the top 10 dirtiest cities in America:

Houston, TX Newark, NJ San Bernardino, CA Detroit, MI Jersey City, NJ Bakersfield, CA San Antonio, TX Fresno, CA Oklahoma City, OK Yonkers, NY

Check out the full list of America's dirtiest cities on LawnStarter's website.