Common Nail Salon Tool May Increase Skin Cancer Risk, Cause DNA Damage

A new study published in the journal Nature Communications found that ultraviolet nail dryers may cause DNA damage and cellular mutations. Prolonged and routine use can also increase the risk of skin cancer.

Ultraviolet nail dryers are commonly found in salons and use a particular spectrum of UV light to cure the chemicals in the gel manicures.

The dryers have been popular since the early 2000s, but there hasn't been much research on the effect that specific spectrum of UV light has on skin cells.

"If you look at the way these devices are presented, they are marketed as safe, with nothing to be concerned about," said Ludmil Alexandrov, a professor of bioengineering and cellular and molecular medicine at UC San Diego and corresponding author of the study. "But to the best of our knowledge, no one has actually studied these devices and how they affect human cells at the molecular and cellular levels until now."

The researchers exposed skin cells to the UV light for 20 minutes at a time and found evidence it could be harmful.

"We saw multiple things: first, we saw that DNA gets damaged," Alexandrov explained. "We also saw that some of the DNA damage does not get repaired over time, and it does lead to mutations after every exposure with a UV-nail polish dryer. Lastly, we saw that exposure may cause mitochondrial dysfunction, which may also result in additional mutations. We looked at patients with skin cancers, and we see the exact same patterns of mutations in these patients that were seen in the irradiated cells."

The findings are not surprising to some dermatologists. For years, many people have voiced concerns about the safety of the UV nail dryers.

"The findings contribute to data already published regarding the harmful effects of (ultraviolet) radiation and show direct cell death and damage to tissue that can lead to skin cancer," Dr. Julia Curtis, an assistant professor of dermatology at the University of Utah, who wasn't involved in the study, told CNN.

Curtis said she doesn't get gel manicures and suggested using sunscreen or gloves to block the harmful UV rays.

"Apply broad-spectrum sunblock that contains zinc and titanium around the nails, and wear UV gloves with the fingertips cut off when it is time to cure your nails," said Curtis. "I would recommend alternatives to gel nails, such as the new wraps that are available online."