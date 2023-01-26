Man Arrested For Kidnapping, Torturing Woman

The woman told responding officers that she “had escaped the residence via the rear window and ran from the residence to hide" after Martz “threatened to kill her and had burnt her with a torch on her stomach and her leg,” the complaint states.

The victim told officers that Martz was still inside the residence and had a firearm in his possession while she received treatment in EMS care. Philippi Police officers, along with Barbour County Sheriff's Department deputies and West Virginia State Police troopers, "converged on the residence," announced themselves upon entry before Martz came out of a back bedroom and was placed into custody.

Martz admitted "that he did harm the victim" which included "striking her and burning her with a torch on at least three occasions" during a police interview. The victim was interviewed by police while being treated at Broaddus Hospital and said she "was trying to leave early in the morning" when Martz prohibited her from doing so for "a 4-5 hour period," at which point he “tortured her by striking her all over her body, sitting on her and burning her with a butane torch,” the complaint stated.