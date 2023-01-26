The 'Best Dinosaur Experience In North America' Is Coming To Arizona

The "best dinosaur experience in North America" is returning to Arizona in February. ABC 15 reported that the exhibit is returning to the Grand Canyon State at Bell Bank Park in Mesa.

You can check out the dinosaurs from February 24th through the 26th. Tickets are on sale now and can be bought on JurassicQuest.com.

The exhibit has live dinosaur shows, science and art activities, a 50-foot megalodon, life-size dinosaur skulls, fossil digging stations, inflatables, and more. There will also be other stations for hands-on experiences and activities. All of the activities will be included with your general admission ticket.