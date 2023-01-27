2 Indiana Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp

By Dani Medina

January 27, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Yelp's annual Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023 is here — and Indiana was represented very well!

The user-driven recommendation site said its list has "something for every taste, style, and budget." How'd they do it? "To create Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, we first reached out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, we ranked each by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors," Yelp wrote on its website.

The No. 1 restaurant in the country is Broken Mouth | Lee's Homestyle in Los Angeles. Three restaurants in the Hoosier State made the cut. Here's a look at which Indiana restaurants are featured on Yelp's Top 100 US Restaurants list:

  1. Vida, Indianapolis (#37 overall)
  2. Livery, Indianapolis (#91 overall)

Check out the full report.

