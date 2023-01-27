3 Arizona Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp

Yelp's annual Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023 is here — and Arizona was represented very well!

The user-driven recommendation site said its list has "something for every taste, style, and budget." How'd they do it? "To create Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, we first reached out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, we ranked each by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors," Yelp wrote on its website.

The No. 1 restaurant in the country is Broken Mouth | Lee's Homestyle in Los Angeles. Three restaurants in the Grand Canyon State made the cut. Here's a look at which Arizona restaurants are featured on Yelp's Top 100 US Restaurants list:

Tumerico, Tucson (#8 overall) Buendia Breakfast & Lunch Cafe, Tucson (#26) Cocina Madrigal, Phoenix (#57 overall)

Check out the full report.