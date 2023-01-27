4-Foot Long Piece Of Falling Lumber Impales Ohio Driver's Windshield

By Taylor Linzinmeir

January 27, 2023

Photo: Avon Police

An Ohio driver recently encountered a close call after falling lumber impaled their vehicle's windshield.

A white Chevrolet Silverado, owned by Luxury Heating Company in Elyria, was driving westbound in the left lane of Interstate 90 near the 151 mile post at the time of the incident, according to the City of Avon Police Department. A roll-off dumpster truck, owned by L&J Hauling, was also traveling westbound at the same time. Neither of the drivers have been identified at the time of this writing.

The dumpster truck was further ahead of the Silverado in the right lane when a 4-foot long piece of lumber fell out of the dumpster and impaled the passenger side windshief of the Silverado behind it, according to the City of Avon Police Department. Luckily, the driver of the Silverado was not injured in the incident.

According to the City of Avon Police Department, the driver of the dumpster truck was not aware that anything had fallen out of the truck at the time, and thus he continued driving. Witnesses to the accident were able to follow the dumpster truck driver and he was eventually made aware of the falling debris. Witnesses then got the driver's information.

