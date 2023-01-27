Forget The Bean, Texas Now Has A Massive Disco Cowboy Hat Sculpture

By Dani Medina

January 27, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

If you've ever wanted to see a larger-than-life disco cowboy hat in person, now's your chance!

A viral TikTok is showing off a new art installation in the heart of Fort Worth, a massive disco cowboy hat! It's on display at Sundance Square but act fact, because the temporary installation will say goodbye on February 4. The video, shared by Sierra Miller, has received nearly 200,000 views since it was posted earlier this week. Viewers in the comments were immediately drawn to the installation, and even drew comparisons to the famous Bean in Chicago.

"I’m from Chicago but I NEED TO GO HERE," one user said.

"Ok u guys win 😂," said another.

"KEEP IT IN FORT WORTH OMG," another user said.

The hat has also gone viral on other social media platforms, including Instagram where locals are absolutely loving it. "I kinda like it. Chicago has 'The Bean,' Ft. Worth has 'The Hat,'" one user wrote.

"Fitting for Fort Worth to have a giant-sized cowboy hat in the middle of Sundance Square. Definitely a nice touch for the Stock Show and a great photo opportunity!" JW Digital & Photography captioned the photo.

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is in town through February 4.

