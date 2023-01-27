Georgia Governor Issues State Of Emergency Over Anti-Police Protests

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency and activated 1,000 National Guard troops following violent, anti-police protests.

"Georgians respect peaceful protests, but do not tolerate acts of violence against person or property," Kemp's order states.

Last weekend, protesters called for a "night of rage" after activist Manuel Esteban Paez Teran was shot and killed by police while protesting the construction of a new $90 million Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. Officials said that Teran shot a state trooper as officers moved in the remove the protesters.

The rioters damaged several businesses, torched police cars, and launched fireworks at the Atlanta Police Foundation building.

Six people were arrested in connection with the riots and were charged with domestic terrorism. Five of the suspects were from out of state.

Now, officials are bracing for another weekend of protests over the anticipated release of body camera footage showing Memphis police officers assaulting Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a traffic stop. All five officers were fired and have been charged in relation to Nichols' death.