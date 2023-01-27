Homes In This Wisconsin City Among Slowest-Selling In The US

By Taylor Linzinmeir

January 30, 2023

Although the housing market seems like it's finally starting to cool off, homes across the United States are still selling faster than usual —in some places, at least.

Money, which was founded in 1972 as "a print magazine that helped everyday people live richer lives by learning personal finance strategies that improved their bottom line," recently compiled a list of 10 cities where homes are selling in 15 days or less. Unfortunately, not one Wisconsin city made the list. On the other hand, the publication also compiled a list of the 10 cities where homes are selling the slowest. One Wisconsin did make that particular list: Appleton. The median number of days homes spent on the market in May of 2022 was 45.5 days. Check both lists out below:

Here are the 10 U.S. cities where homes are selling the fastest:

  1. Manchester, New Hampshire: 8.5 days
  2. Raleigh, North Carolina: 9 days
  3. Rochester, New York: 10 days
  4. Denver, Colorado: 10 days
  5. Burlington, Vermont: 11 days
  6. Columbus, Ohio: 14 days
  7. Nashville, Tennessee: 14.5 days
  8. Columbia, Missouri: 14.5 days
  9. Portland, Maine: 15 days
  10. Worcester, Massachusetts: 15 days

Here are the 10 U.S. cities where homes are selling the slowest:

  1. Houma, Louisiana: 58.5 days
  2. Utica, New York: 55 days
  3. Iowa City, Iowa: 51.5 days
  4. Charleston, West Virginia: 50 days
  5. Salisbury, Maryland: 49.5 days
  6. Las Cruces, New Mexico: 46 days
  7. Appleton, Wisconsin: 45.5 days
  8. Blacksburg, Virginia: 44 days
  9. Lexington, Kentucky: 44 days
  10. Gulfport, Mississippi: 44 days
