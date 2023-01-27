Jim Jones Confirms Drake As The Fifth Member Of Dipset
By Tony M. Centeno
January 27, 2023
Jim Jones has officially dubbed Drake as the fifth member of Dipset.
In an Instagram post he uploaded on Thursday night, January 26, the Harlem native welcomed Drizzy as an honorary member of The Diplomats. In his post, he includes a video of the "Jimmy Cooks" rapper backstage flashing off the Dipset logo on his jacket before mouthing the opening lines to Cam'ron and Juelz Santana's "Oh Boy." Jones recorded the video while he was on stage with Cam, Juelz, and Freekey Zekey during night two of Drake's rare show in Harlem.
“@champagnepapi official 5th member of #DIPSet,” Jones wrote in his caption. “U did tht thnku bless up to the whole #OVO.”
The Harlem-based rap collective pulled to both nights of Drake's concert at the historic Apollo Theater. During the show, the Dipset crew performed an array of their past hits from "I Really Mean It" to Jones' "We Fly High (Ballin')." Drake even rocked Cam's all-pink mink jacket for the occasion. During the second night, Drizzy rocked the same Diplomats jacket that Cam rocked in his "Get 'Em Girls" video.
Drake has to be honored by Jones' inclusion into the veteran rap group. The Canadian MC has famously credited Dipset as one of his main influences during the beginning of his career. At one point during the show, Drake even took the time to salute them once again in front of his fans.
“These guys right here from Harlem made us dress different, talk different, walk different, rap different — all the way in Canada,” Drake said.
Relive the moment when Drake brought out Dipset below.
Drake brings Dipset out at the Apollo #DrakeApollo pic.twitter.com/r1Y3df1cZR— Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) January 22, 2023