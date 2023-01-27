Jim Jones Confirms Drake As The Fifth Member Of Dipset

“@champagnepapi official 5th member of #DIPSet,” Jones wrote in his caption. “U did tht thnku bless up to the whole #OVO.”



The Harlem-based rap collective pulled to both nights of Drake's concert at the historic Apollo Theater. During the show, the Dipset crew performed an array of their past hits from "I Really Mean It" to Jones' "We Fly High (Ballin')." Drake even rocked Cam's all-pink mink jacket for the occasion. During the second night, Drizzy rocked the same Diplomats jacket that Cam rocked in his "Get 'Em Girls" video.



Drake has to be honored by Jones' inclusion into the veteran rap group. The Canadian MC has famously credited Dipset as one of his main influences during the beginning of his career. At one point during the show, Drake even took the time to salute them once again in front of his fans.



“These guys right here from Harlem made us dress different, talk different, walk different, rap different — all the way in Canada,” Drake said.



Relive the moment when Drake brought out Dipset below.