Joe Burrow Reveals Surprising Road Game Ritual Ahead Of AFC Championship
By Jason Hall
January 27, 2023
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow revealed that he and his teammates play the video game Super Smash Bros. as part of a road game flight ritual ahead of the AFC Championship Game.
"By that time, I'm pretty much done with my film study," Burrow said via SI.com. "Playing some Super Smash Brothers, we play that every now and then on the flight. That's always fun."
Burrow said backup linebacker Clay Johnson was among the team's best players at the game and revealed his own favorite character to use.
"I'm an Ness main," Burrow said, referencing the Nintendo character that initially debuted in the video game Earthbound, which resulted in confused looks from some reporters in attendance. "Nobody knows what that means. That's okay. Some nerd stuff around here."
Two days before the AFC Championship game and Joe Burrow just wants to play Super Smash Bros 😂 pic.twitter.com/5pJdBjklhG— zach ragan (@zachtnt) January 27, 2023
https://t.co/5dTxecDJGe pic.twitter.com/aUo43JDeTC— zach ragan (@zachtnt) January 27, 2023
Burrow will face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year, having led the Bengals to a 27-24 overtime upset last January and again in a 27-24 regular-season win at Paycor Stadium in December.
The third-year quarterback threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns on 23 of 36 passing, while also recording 31 yards on six rushing attempts during the Bengals' 27-10 win against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round last Sunday (January 22). The Chiefs are currently listed as a consensus 1.5-point favorite ahead of Sunday's game after the betting lines moved several times.
The Chiefs were initially listed as the favorite, then underdog and back to favorite this week amid quarterback Patrick Mahomes' high ankle sprain, which he experienced during the first half of Kansas City's AFC Divisional Round win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes, who returned in the second half and finished Saturday's game with 195 yards and two touchdowns on 22 of 30 passing, said he was "ready to go" while addressing reporters on Wednesday (January 27) and head coach Andy Reid officially confirmed he'd start during his press conference on Friday.
The Bengals initially opened as high as a 3-point underdog on some sportsbook apps and have attracted many early bets this week coming off a decisive win in the AFC Divisional Round.