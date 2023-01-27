Joe Burrow Reveals Surprising Road Game Ritual Ahead Of AFC Championship

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow revealed that he and his teammates play the video game Super Smash Bros. as part of a road game flight ritual ahead of the AFC Championship Game.

"By that time, I'm pretty much done with my film study," Burrow said via SI.com. "Playing some Super Smash Brothers, we play that every now and then on the flight. That's always fun."

Burrow said backup linebacker Clay Johnson was among the team's best players at the game and revealed his own favorite character to use.

"I'm an Ness main," Burrow said, referencing the Nintendo character that initially debuted in the video game Earthbound, which resulted in confused looks from some reporters in attendance. "Nobody knows what that means. That's okay. Some nerd stuff around here."