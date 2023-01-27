New Map Shows Where To Catch Record-Breaking Fish In Michigan

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released a new Master Angler Program map showing all the state-record and Master Angler catches in Michigan.

The Master Angler Program is a statewide resource that provides information to anglers, and the new map outlines where thousands of anglers have had success in the state. Other information available from the Master Angler Program includes where and when big fish have been caught, as well as tips on fishing methods, baits and lures.

"Not only is the new Master Angler Program map helpful to anglers, but it also benefits our biologists by providing information submitted by anglers that will help us better understand our fisheries and help inform management decisions," Seth Herbst, the DNR's Aquatic Species & Regulatory Affairs Unit manager, told CBS News.

There are two tips for navigating the map, provided by DNR officials:

When choosing fish species in the left-hand list to turn on different map layers, click the corresponding fish icon rather than the species name.

The individual points on the map show catch locations that were provided by anglers, and some are generalized to river drainage or lake center.

You can check out the new Master Angler Program map by clicking here.