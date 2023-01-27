‘The Bachelor’ Franchise Is Hoping This Season Will Rebuild The Brand

“Chad and I definitely think that there was an element of wanting the bachelor to be somewhat pliable and easy to guide and steer around,” said Page. “That’s our main theory for why they chose Zach Shallcross who they hadn’t really built up as a character at all and kind of still haven’t.”

Kultgen and Pages are predicting that Shallcross will get engaged at the end of the season and make it last six months. They suspect that’s what the producers asked of him when they brought him on as the new bachelor. But who are these two, and what are their qualifications on what it takes to be a contestant? Well, they actually wrote the book on it: How to Win The Bachelor: The Secret to Finding Love and Fame on America's Favorite Reality Show.

Listen to “THE BACHELOR PREMIERE WITH GAME OF ROSES PODCAST” to hear the full discussion around the season premiere of The Bachelor. Find Reality Life with Kate Casey and Game of Roses on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.

If you want to be sure you’re listening to the podcasts everyone else is checking out, iHeartRadio has you covered.