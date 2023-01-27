This Is Michigan's Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Make way for the most important meal of the day! Wether you are hungry, tired, or stressed about the day ahead, breakfast has got your back. People across the globe enjoy their first meal of the day in many different ways. Some blend a fruit smoothie and smear spread on a bagel while others opt for more hearty options like eggs, bacon, toast, and sausage links. Regardless of your breakfast habits, there is one restaurant in Michigan that is known for serving the best breakfast around.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, Oaks Eatery in Three Oaks serves the best breakfast in the entire state.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best breakfast spot in Michigan:

"One of the aspects that sets this farm-to-table restaurant apart is that it's super accommodating to all diets. Case in point: The sweet potato waffle is gluten-free, and every single one of the breakfast entrees can be made vegan by substituting tofu for eggs. Additionally, there's great attention to detail put into each and every dish—the jams, salsas, and hot sauces are all made in house, for example. The Mexican-inspired menu includes chilaquiles, huevos rancheros, and breakfast tacos, among other options."

For a continued list of the best breakfast spots in the country visit eatthisnotthat.com.