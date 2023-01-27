Topless Woman Accused Of Smashing Jesus Statue Inside Church

A woman was arrested for allegedly vandalizing a church in Fargo, North Dakota. On Tuesday (January 24) night, the police received a call that a topless woman was inside St. Mary's Cathedral and had knocked over a statue of Jesus Christ worth an estimated $11,500.

When officers arrived, they found a woman, later identified as 35-year-old Brittany Marie Reynolds, running barefoot across the street. She was detained and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. According to KVLY, Reynolds was unable to answer basic questions and was taken to the hospital, where she allegedly assaulted a staff member.

Surveillance camera footage from inside the church appears to show Reynolds knocking over a potted plant and ripping a Jesus statue off the wall, and smashing it.

Paul Braun, director of communications for the Catholic Diocese of Fargo, told Fox News that the church is commonly used by homeless people as a place to stay warm during the winter.

"We were saddened to see the damage done to a very old statue at our Cathedral, and we hope the person responsible gets the help they need," Braun said. "We are praying for that person as well."

Reynolds is facing several charges, including criminal mischief. She is due to appear in court on March 1.