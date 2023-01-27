Videos Showing Paul Pelosi Attack, Police Interviews With Suspect Released

Authorities have released video and audio relating to the attack of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, at their San Francisco home.

The recordings include police body camera footage, home surveillance video, audio from interviews with the alleged attacker David DePape, and audio from the 911 call.

DePape has pleaded not guilty to numerous state and federal charges, including attempted murder. Prosecutors allege that DePape broke into the Pelosi's home armed with a large hammer and several zip ties, looking for Nancy.

"Where's Nancy? Where's Nancy," he asked.

When DePape learned that Nancy was still in Washington, D.C., he threatened Paul and said he would tie him up until she flew back home.

Paul Pelosi convinced DePape to let him go to the bathroom, allowing him to secretly called 911.

When police arrived, DePape allegedly began attacking Pelosi with a hammer, causing severe injuries. He suffered a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands in the attack and was rushed to the hospital. He has since been released and continues to make progress in his recovery.

WARNING: VIDEOs CONTAIN STRONG LANGUAGE AND VIOLENCE