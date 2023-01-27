Videos Showing Paul Pelosi Attack, Police Interviews With Suspect Released

By Bill Galluccio

January 27, 2023

President Biden Welcomes Greek PM Mitsotakis To The White House
Photo: Getty Images

Authorities have released video and audio relating to the attack of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paulat their San Francisco home.

The recordings include police body camera footage, home surveillance video, audio from interviews with the alleged attacker David DePape, and audio from the 911 call.

DePape has pleaded not guilty to numerous state and federal charges, including attempted murder. Prosecutors allege that DePape broke into the Pelosi's home armed with a large hammer and several zip ties, looking for Nancy.

"Where's Nancy? Where's Nancy," he asked.

When DePape learned that Nancy was still in Washington, D.C., he threatened Paul and said he would tie him up until she flew back home.

Paul Pelosi convinced DePape to let him go to the bathroom, allowing him to secretly called 911.

When police arrived, DePape allegedly began attacking Pelosi with a hammer, causing severe injuries. He suffered a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands in the attack and was rushed to the hospital. He has since been released and continues to make progress in his recovery.

WARNING: VIDEOs CONTAIN STRONG LANGUAGE AND VIOLENCE

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.