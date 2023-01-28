Ice Spice Gives Fans First Taste Of Forthcoming Ivy Park Campaign

Ice Spice is one of the breakout superstars in the entire music industry last year and now after releasing her debut EP last week she has an upcoming fashion campaign with Beyonce's Adidas line Ivy Park. The collection which is called "Park Trail" won't be officially released until February 9th, but Ice Spice shared the first preview of some of the pieces in a Tweet earlier today.

According to Ivy Park, the new line is a “trail-blazing expression of performance wear inspired by the resilience of the outdoors, the spirit of the streets, and the possibilities of the future.” It includes a number of pieces of performance apparel that are said to be entirely gender-neutral. Alongside Ice Spice the campaign features a number of other high-profile ambassadors, including sports stars, influencers, actors, and fellow rapper Offset.