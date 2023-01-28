Ice Spice Gives Fans First Taste Of Forthcoming Ivy Park Campaign
By Lavender Alexandria
January 28, 2023
Ice Spice is one of the breakout superstars in the entire music industry last year and now after releasing her debut EP last week she has an upcoming fashion campaign with Beyonce's Adidas line Ivy Park. The collection which is called "Park Trail" won't be officially released until February 9th, but Ice Spice shared the first preview of some of the pieces in a Tweet earlier today.
According to Ivy Park, the new line is a “trail-blazing expression of performance wear inspired by the resilience of the outdoors, the spirit of the streets, and the possibilities of the future.” It includes a number of pieces of performance apparel that are said to be entirely gender-neutral. Alongside Ice Spice the campaign features a number of other high-profile ambassadors, including sports stars, influencers, actors, and fellow rapper Offset.
Ice Spice became an overnight superstar last year when her song Munch (Feelin' U) went viral on social media and she was quickly appointed one of the new voices of drill rap as a result. The New York native has attracted the attention of many fellow musicians and celebrities, including Beyonce, since first breaking out. Following the release of her debut EP last week, Ice Spice promised she would also be releasing a debut album in 2023.