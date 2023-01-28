Jonas Brothers Reveal Bee Gees As Key Inspiration For New Music

Earlier this month, the Jonas Brothers announced that their highly-anticipated sixth album was finished and coming in 2023, followed by a tour in support of it. Now in an interview with Variety, the trio shared more details on the sound and influences going into their upcoming project. After their 2019 comeback resulted in multiple smash singles and a fan-favorite new album, the band is taking their sound in a more vintage direction for the follow-up.

When asked about their main influence on the project, the band credited another trio of brothers who started a band together, Bee Gees. The pioneers of disco and 70s pop have long served as the blueprint for a family band, but now seem to be influencing Jonas Brothers in a more direct way. Another new influence on the project will be the production of 'All Time Low' singer Jon Bellion who is taking over production duties from OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder, who handled the trio's previous album.

The upcoming album doesn't yet have an official title or release date, but the band has made big promises for 2023 and set expectations pretty high for fans. This newest peek into their sixth album comes just days before the trio are set to receive a star of their own on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.