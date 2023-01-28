Massive 85-Vehicle Pile-Up Shuts Down Major Interstate

Interstate 39/90 in Wisconsin was closed in both directions near Rock County between Janesville and Beloit on Friday (January 27) due to a massive 85-vehicle pile-up. The Wisconsin State Patrol said that 21 people were injured in the crash and were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Officials said that snow, ice, and whiteout conditions were a factor in the major pile-up.

"It just kind of turned into whiteout conditions. The roads were slick," motorist Julie Brady told WISN. "All of sudden, it was a pile-up. You could just see that it was a pile-up. Cars everywhere, so I slid and was able to avoid hitting a pickup truck right in front of me."

"It's just kind of surreal. I'm thankful that I'm fine and don't have any injuries," Brady added.

Crews spent over nine hours clearing the highway before it was reopened. The State Patrol also noted there was a second multi-vehicle accident that shut the northbound lanes on Interstate 41 in Kenosha County near the Wisconsin-Illinois border.

Motorists are advised to be cautious as more winter weather is in the forecast for Saturday.